Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Insider Bradley Louis Radoff Acquires 12,448 Shares

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) insider Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 12,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,073.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 28,624 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $236,720.48.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 34,999 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $276,142.11.

On Thursday, August 26th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 10,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $77,300.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Bradley Louis Radoff bought 11,407 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $81,788.19.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 38,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,127. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMCF. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

