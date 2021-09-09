Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) EVP Sells $47,401.20 in Stock

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

IBCP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 93,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,887. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $440.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.14. Independent Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Independent Bank by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,961 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 18,405 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

