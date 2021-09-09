OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Hits $1.94 on Exchanges

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00060812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.38 or 0.00174851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00044404 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

