Gatechain Token (GT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $20.82 Million

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Gatechain Token has a total market cap of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gatechain Token has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Gatechain Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00060812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.38 or 0.00174851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00044404 BTC.

GT is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

