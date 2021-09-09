Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.400-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.19 billion-$26.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.40 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.880-$0.980 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.69.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,012,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.75.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

