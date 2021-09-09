Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

ARNC traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.78. 583,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,094. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Arconic has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($4.36). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arconic news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 34,019 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Arconic by 30.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 73,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

