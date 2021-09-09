ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Director Gregory L. Waters Buys 17,000 Shares

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,973,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,353,527. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

