Insider Selling: Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Insider Sells 12,531 Shares of Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $49.37. 387,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,652. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -49.32 and a beta of 0.75. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist cut their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 34.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.