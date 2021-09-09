Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP James Leal Sells 3,574 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP James Leal sold 3,574 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $439,602.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James Leal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, James Leal sold 1,667 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $184,436.88.

On Tuesday, July 27th, James Leal sold 1,666 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $170,348.50.

On Monday, June 28th, James Leal sold 7,135 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $713,500.00.

TNDM stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,842. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,511.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.15. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $130.73.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at $292,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at $4,025,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

