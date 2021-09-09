nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sells $1,986,970.00 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $1,986,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gregory Orenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Gregory Orenstein sold 4,018 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $254,459.94.

NCNO stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.74. 716,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,777. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.89. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, G.Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in nCino by 10.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in nCino by 100.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in nCino by 213.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in nCino by 38.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 152,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 42,499 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

