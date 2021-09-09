Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.610-$0.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.380 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.27. 1,337,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,802. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.78. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

