CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace Sells 161,487 Shares

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CSX stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.35. 8,031,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,961,682. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 12.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 7.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in CSX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

