$1.52 EPS Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.10. The stock had a trading volume of 161,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,387. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.78 and a 200 day moving average of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $125.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 80.43%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

