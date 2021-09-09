Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 48.37% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Cheetah Mobile updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:CMCM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,307. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24. Cheetah Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $277.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cheetah Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.
Cheetah Mobile Company Profile
Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.
