Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 48.37% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Cheetah Mobile updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:CMCM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,307. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24. Cheetah Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $277.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cheetah Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) by 2,558.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

