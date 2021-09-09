Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

OTCMKTS BVNRY remained flat at $$19.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

