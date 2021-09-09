Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.21 Million

Analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will announce sales of $56.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.40 million and the highest is $58.21 million. Independence Realty Trust reported sales of $54.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year sales of $222.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $229.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $233.58 million, with estimates ranging from $226.10 million to $241.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%.

IRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 62.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 77,989 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,178,000 after buying an additional 312,600 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 91,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 465,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 56,718 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.09. 618,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,017. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 107.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

