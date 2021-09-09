$32.90 Million in Sales Expected for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) will announce sales of $32.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.79 million. RADA Electronic Industries reported sales of $20.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will report full-year sales of $122.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $163.88 million, with estimates ranging from $159.00 million to $168.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RADA Electronic Industries.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 19.54%.

RADA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RADA traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,201. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $542.31 million, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.05.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

