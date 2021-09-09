Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.47. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KREF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.24.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $215,996.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KREF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,726. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 619.94, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.21%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

