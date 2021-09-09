-$2.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) will announce earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Li-Cycle.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE LICY traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.00. 470,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,681. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

