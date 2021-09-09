trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to report $155.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.58 million. trivago posted sales of $70.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 119.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year sales of $417.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $404.87 million to $431.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $707.04 million, with estimates ranging from $605.34 million to $836.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $115.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.24 million.

Several research analysts have commented on TRVG shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

Shares of TRVG stock remained flat at $$2.57 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 393,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,472. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $919.60 million, a PE ratio of -43.17 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in trivago during the second quarter worth $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in trivago during the second quarter worth $39,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in trivago during the second quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in trivago by 212.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in trivago during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

