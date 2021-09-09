Efinity (EFI) Price Tops $1.40

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Efinity has a market cap of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Efinity has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Efinity coin can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00065051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00131019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00192200 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,225.30 or 0.99531622 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.28 or 0.07168561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.28 or 0.00823118 BTC.

Efinity Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Efinity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using U.S. dollars.

