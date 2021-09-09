-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadwind.

BWEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of BWEN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.93. 303,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,475. The firm has a market cap of $56.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Broadwind news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $82,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 403,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,586.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $41,231.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,191.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,412 shares of company stock valued at $147,482. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadwind by 402.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

