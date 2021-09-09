Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.350-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.38.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $61.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,304,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,702,570. The company has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,150 shares of company stock worth $3,917,325. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

