Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.350-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.38.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.25. 3,304,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,702,570. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of -128.54, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average of $52.03.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,150 shares of company stock worth $3,917,325. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.