Seigniorage Shares Reaches Market Cap of $573,434.14 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $573,434.14 and approximately $1,552.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00065035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00131047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00192375 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,455.35 or 1.00194294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.16 or 0.07279507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.77 or 0.00834190 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

