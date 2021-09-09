Sylo Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $587,815.00 (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Sylo has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sylo has a total market cap of $15.44 million and $587,815.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sylo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sylo alerts:

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000028 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SYLOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sylo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sylo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.