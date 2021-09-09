DeepOnion Trading Down 4.7% This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $1,430.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001008 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00032605 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00026068 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,557,048 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.