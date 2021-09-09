$0.27 EPS Expected for Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Core & Main’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Core & Main.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

NYSE:CNM traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 463,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,093. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57.

Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

