Analysts Anticipate Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.30 Million

Brokerages expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to report sales of $20.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.10 million to $20.50 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $18.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year sales of $82.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.60 million to $82.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $81.70 million, with estimates ranging from $80.20 million to $83.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.21. 32,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,640. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $192.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

