Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.5% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $227.52. The company had a trading volume of 219,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268,527. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.48 and a 200-day moving average of $229.07. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $443.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

