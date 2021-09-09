HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.690-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.840-$0.900 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.04.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,907,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,793,124. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average is $30.52. HP has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that HP will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

