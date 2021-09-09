Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nordstrom (JWN)

Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/27/2021 – Nordstrom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Nordstrom has increased in a year’s time. The company reported strong second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines improved year-over-year. Sales also marked the fourth straight quarter of sequential growth. Results gained from solid demand, better inventory, stringent cost management, and improved sales trends in Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack across regions and categories. Strength in shoes, apparel and accessories along with active, home and designer categories bode well. Improved digital traffic at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack aided digital sales. Improved margins and lower costs contributed to bottom line growth. Management raised the fiscal 2021 view. However, Nordstrom demonstrated adverse comparisons with second-quarter fiscal 2019. Stiff competition acts as a woe.”

8/25/2021 – Nordstrom was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

8/25/2021 – Nordstrom was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Nordstrom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Nordstrom was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

7/19/2021 – Nordstrom was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

Shares of JWN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,137,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,437. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average of $35.73. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,714.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.40. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $88,893,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 15.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,690,000 after buying an additional 1,684,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,976,000 after buying an additional 1,479,995 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nordstrom by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $37,011,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

