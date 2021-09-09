RED Price Tops $0.0051 on Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. RED has a market capitalization of $661,674.61 and approximately $8,074.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RED has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.57 or 0.00390807 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000624 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 61.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000476 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

