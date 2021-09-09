Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $187.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to report sales of $187.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $190.20 million. Unifi posted sales of $141.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year sales of $745.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740.60 million to $750.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $800.90 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $801.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Unifi.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. Unifi had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unifi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Unifi by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Unifi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Unifi during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Unifi by 447.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFI traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,422. Unifi has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $400.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.