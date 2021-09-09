$469.58 Million in Sales Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will report $469.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $488.00 million and the lowest is $451.16 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported sales of $376.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AQN. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.55. 784,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,407. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.