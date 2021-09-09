Brokerages Set Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Target Price at $40.06

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.93. The stock had a trading volume of 36,256,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,515,125. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $344.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

