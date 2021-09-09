Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.42

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.42 and last traded at $42.42, with a volume of 6734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halma from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

