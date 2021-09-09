G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.750 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIII. Barclays boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,078. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 3.00.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

