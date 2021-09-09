Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.520-$-0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $236.80 million-$238.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.02 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.140 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $20.12. 1,462,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.41. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $2,186,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $106,272.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,630 shares of company stock worth $6,771,006. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

