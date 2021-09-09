Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.10). Yatra Online reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 85.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 30.5% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,138,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 500,020 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Yatra Online in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Yatra Online by 190.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,903,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,313 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Yatra Online in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yatra Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YTRA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. 113,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,198. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

