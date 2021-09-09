Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 602.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.6% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,600 shares of company stock valued at $293,398,435. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

GOOG stock traded down $5.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,892.31. 31,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,737.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,442.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

