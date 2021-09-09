$63.53 Million in Sales Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to announce sales of $63.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.80 million. Central Pacific Financial reported sales of $60.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $249.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.27 million to $251.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $247.40 million, with estimates ranging from $241.60 million to $253.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE CPF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.92. 186,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,850. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,174,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,940,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,634,000 after purchasing an additional 62,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after acquiring an additional 99,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,335,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 211,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,239,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,292,000 after acquiring an additional 680,490 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.