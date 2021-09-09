Maxcoin One Day Volume Reaches $21.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $599,318.39 and approximately $21.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,450.74 or 0.99960503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00056661 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.03 or 0.00888837 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008292 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.19 or 0.00437251 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00310823 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00074995 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

