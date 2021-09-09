UniMex Network (UMX) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.37 Million

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00002553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $8.37 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UniMex Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00065333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00132933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00192177 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,434.10 or 0.99924684 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,381.97 or 0.07277884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.26 or 0.00826919 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,049,988 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniMex Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniMex Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.