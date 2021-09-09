imbrex Trading Up 127.2% This Week (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 192.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $300,734.90 and approximately $6,652.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, imbrex has traded up 127.2% against the US dollar. One imbrex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0347 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00061383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00166226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00044409 BTC.

About imbrex

imbrex is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

