Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.950-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $32.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,080. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patterson Companies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 158.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 789,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of Patterson Companies worth $23,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

