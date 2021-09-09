PAC Protocol (PAC) Market Capitalization Hits $153.64 Million

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $153.64 million and $355,096.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 45.4% higher against the dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00027476 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001689 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000105 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008597 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,384,009,850 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PACUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.