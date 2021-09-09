Analysts Set Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Price Target at $62.00

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on DASTY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

DASTY traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.51. 60,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,906. The stock has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.79. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $59.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

