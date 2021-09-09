Analysts Set Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Price Target at $62.00

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on DASTY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
DASTY traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.51. 60,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,906. The stock has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.79. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $59.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dassault Systèmes Company Profile
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.
