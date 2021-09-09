Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.86.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.
In related news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,278. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -174.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.
About Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.
