Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $798,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $232,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,278. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -174.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

