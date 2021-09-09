Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AVDL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of AVDL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 364,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $467.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,495,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,560,000 after acquiring an additional 603,530 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 100,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

